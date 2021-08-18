Marco Silva makes Fulham transfer claim involving Jean Michael Seri

Fulham head coach Marco Silva has revealed that he expects Jean Michael Seri to remain at the Cottagers this season, with the Ivorian expressing his desire to not seek a transfer away from the club.

Seri is one of Fulham’s most expensive signings ever at £25 million but he failed to live up to the hype surrounding his name, even though he played 32 of the Cottagers’ 38 Premier League matches in the 2018-19 season.

The 30-year-old spent the following campaign on loan to Galatasaray, and after not being a part of Scott Parker’s plans fo the first half of the 2020-21 season, Seri joined Ligue 1 side Bordeaux for the remainder of the season.

A new manager at Craven Cottage has given Seri new hope though – he’s in the last year of his contract at the club but Silva, who spotted the midfielder when he was playing for Pacos de Ferreira in Portugal seven years ago, has given him another chance.

Along with the likes of Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa, Harrison Reed, Josh Onomah and others, Fulham have a fearsome midfield for the Championship and Seri has added to that, and from Silva’s latest words it seems as though he will be around until at least the end of the campaign.

“Since I arrived at the club I have spoken with him and I was clear with him,” Silva said, per West London Sport.

“He had a very good pre-season and has really impressed me in all the games he has played so far.

“He is still working hard to keep his place in the starting 11 but I am really happy with him.

“In the next few games he will improve his physical condition, he needs to play 90 minutes regularly to become fitter.

“He wants to stay and hasn’t told me anything otherwise.”

The Verdict

Seri staying at Fulham is a massive coup for the club – even if his wages may be expensive for a Championship outfit.

Despite not really showing it in the Premier League for them, Seri has class which is why he cost such a pretty penny back in 2018 and his experience will amount to a lot this season.

If Silva can also keep Reed, Anguissa and even Tom Cairney when he’s fit then the Portuguese coach has a real powerful unit on his hands and one that really should be topping the table.

But if a top flight club from England or overseas comes in with an offer for Seri before the end of the transfer window, it may be one worth considering as he’s now 30 years old, but all signs point towards him being a Cottager for the remainder of the campaign – then a decision will need to be made regarding his contract.