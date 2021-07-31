Marco Silva makes Fulham transfer admission ahead of season opener v Middlesbrough

Marco Silva will be looking to guide Fulham back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this season, as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

The Cottagers were relegated from the top-flight last term, and will fancy their chances of returning to the top-flight, having kept the core group of their squad together so far.

However, Fulham are well-equipped in defence, with the likes of Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Michael Hector, Alfie Mawson, Terence Kongolo and Maxim Le Marchand all on the club’s books at this moment in time.

Speaking in an interview with West London Sport, Silva admitted that he’s keen to move on a defender before the end of the summer transfer window.

“One of them has a bad injury – we are talking about Kongolo. We (still) have five.

“I will take some decisions on that position, because I have to be honest with you, we have to keep four and not six.”

Fulham are set to take on Middlesbrough in their first match of the new Championship season, which takes place at Craven Cottage on Sunday 8th August, in what could potentially be a tricky test for the Cottagers up against Neil Warnock’s side.

The Verdict:

This isn’t surprising to hear from the Fulham boss.

Having additional depth in defence is ideal for a manager, but having six options is far too much, especially when space on the wage bill could be freed up with one or two departures this summer.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise to see one of Hector or Mawson depart on a permanent basis, as neither player has featured much for them in recent seasons.

They’ve both shown that they can cut it in the Championship in the past though, and could prove to be a solid signing for a number of teams in the second-tier before the transfer window slams shut.