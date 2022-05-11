Marco Silva makes bold claim regarding Aleksandar Mitrovic at Fulham

The pressure is on Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fulham to prove themselves in the Premier League next season after demolishing the field in the Championship.

The Serbian has been an effective striker in the top-flight before, not to the same extent, and should be confident of heavily contributing to the club stabilising in the division next term.

Marco Silva has had a huge positive influence on the 27-year-old, and he reiterated his enormous faith in the striker when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “He’s ready to play any competition in any country, in my opinion.

“I don’t have doubts.

“Right now is his best season so far in his career.

“It is a fantastic feeling for me to help him to play at this level, to help him to keep scoring goals.

“If you ask me right now if next season we will have 70 per cent of possession every single match, I’ll answer to you directly: no.

“It’s up to me and my staff to create the conditions to get the best from our players.

“Mitrovic is a very good player.

“If you ask me if he can play Premier League – he already did it.

“He already scored goals there as well.

“It’s up to us to keep working with him, to keep improving, because he has many things to keep improving.

“Playing in a different way, as well, because we will not be so dominant for sure in certain games and of course, we have to find different ways to take the best from him and from the others.”

The Cottagers went down with a whimper, with Mitrovic on board, in 2018/19 and 2020/21, but in Silva they have a manager with experience in the division before, where they have not following promotion in the past.

Mitrovic has never looked out of place in the Premier League and arguably should not have dropped to the Championship with Fulham in the first place.

Given the incredible goalscoring season he has had, regardless of the level of opposition, at 27 the Serbian is more ready than ever to take on the Premier League, for dropping down to the second tier with Fulham.

His record league goal tally in the top-flight is a very beatable 11, and making his way past that number should be the first target for Mitrovic to overcome next season.

It will be very interesting to see how Silva adapts Fulham’s tactics, with an understanding that the opposition and requirements to pick up points will be very different.