Marco Silva makes admission on futures of key Fulham players as Wolves, Man City, Sheffield United and Roma circle

Fulham manager Marco Silva has revealed that he is confident that the club can keep hold of all of their key players this summer but conceded circumstances might change in the coming weeks.

Following their relegation from the Premier League last season, Fulham have seen a number of their key players linked with potential moves away from Craven Cottage.

Aleksander Mitrovic has been consistently linked with a potential departure and it has been reported that AS Roma are interested in the Serbia international. While Russian side Dynamo Moscow are believed to have had a £16 million offer already rejected for his services.

Silva has recently revealed that the forward is going to be a key part of his plans next season in the Championship and insisted that he wants him to remain with Fulham.

Elsewhere in the squad, Tom Cairney has been linked with a potential move to Sheffield United to re-unite with Slavisa Jokanovic. While defender Antonee Robinson has been reportedly on the radars of both Wolves and Manchester City this summer.

Speaking to Football London, Silva has now revealed that he feels confident that Fulham will not lose any of their key players at this stage in the window. Although he did admit that things might change nearer towards the end of the transfer window.

He said: “I’m really confident that we can keep our best players.

“We know all the players would prefer to be in the Premier League than the Championship.

“But we’re here at Fulham football club. They want to be part of it, they have a desire to go back to the Premier League with Fulham but of course the market is open and you cannot say for 100% sure that this squad, these players, will be here until the end of the market.

“It’s not something just in my hands. But for now there is not one sign that a player will leave the club. If you ask me in one week, two weeks or three weeks some things may change but for now I’m working with them to achieve what we want at the end of the season.”

The verdict

This update should provide some encouragement for Fulham supporters and shows that Silva is expecting to have his best players ready and available for them next season in the Championship.

Should they manage to keep hold of the likes of Mitrovic, Robinson and Cairney then they will be looking strong to mount another promotion push from the English second tier.

It is always daunting for clubs when they drop out of the Premier League and see other top-flight clubs circle for some of their best and most influential performers.

However, Fulham showed with their stance on Dynamo Moscow’s offer for Mitrovic that they are not willing to sell their key men this summer unless they receive offers too good to turn down.

All of their key players so far appear to be fully on board with what Silva is trying to do heading into the new campaign. Therefore, you would not imagine any of them kicking up too much of a fuss and trying to force through a move elsewhere. However, with so much time still left in the window Silva is right to remain optimistic but also realistic that things could yet change.