Marco Silva makes admission about Fulham star as Southampton circle

Marco Silva is aware of the Fabio Carvalho contract situation at Fulham, with the youngster’s deal running out at the end of the season, but believes more focus should remain on the pitch.

The 19-year-old managed three goals and one assist in the Championship in August but a toe injury has ruled him out ever since. Carvalho’s absence has coincided with a significant drop-off in form for the Cottagers and such that has exacerbated the speculation over his future at the club.

Silva addressed the state of affairs speaking ahead of their hosting of Queens Park Rangers, quotes provided by Peter Rutzler.

Silva said: “Of course we are in the process to try and renew his contract, everyone knows that. But I hope everyone advising him makes him think just about football, and nothing (distracts) him from the most important thing in his life, playing football and doing his best every single day.”

Southampton have been listed amongst a host of clubs interested in signing the teenager.

The Cottagers have won just one of their last five in all competitions (prior to QPR) and the pressure will start to build on Silva the longer Fulham go on without pushing back into automatic promotion contention.

The Londoners had their fair share of international players in action during the last fortnight but Silva has the squad at his disposal to shuffle the deck adequately.

The Verdict

Have Fulham had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 21 Higher than Swansea? Yes No

After an impressive summer transfer window it has been a surprise to see Fulham appear so reliant on a 19-year-old who was hardly involved last season in the Premier League. There is the talent and more importantly experience in the squad to cope with Carvalho’s injury and kick on towards a top two push.

The 4-1 loss at Coventry City raised a few eyebrows at the beginning of October but not many people are wavering on their stance that Fulham will be at the top end come May. Marco Silva is experiencing some natural ups and downs in his first stint in Championship management, such that are usually no less than just part and parcel of the job.