Marco Silva issues update on Fulham duo ahead of Luton clash

Fulham manager Marco Silva will not be able to welcome back Nathaniel Chalobah and Ivan Cavaleiro to his squad for the trip to Luton Town this weekend, the Portuguese boss has revealed.

Silva was hoping to get a few more players back into his plans after a run of three straight matches without a win, with all of those being draws against Derby, Preston North End and Bournemouth respectively.

Winger Cavaleiro has been missing since hobbling off against Queens Park Rangers in mid-October, owing to a groin injury that he has yet to fully recover from two months down the line.

Summer signing Chalobah meanwhile is another player whose last appearance came against QPR, having picked up a calf injury since then.

That is an issue that he has since recovered from but a new problem has arisen with the ex-Chelsea man during the week which will mean he misses the trip north to Kenilworth Road, as Silva explained that they will both be back in full training next week.

“Ivan has started to be integrated in the squad and Chalobah worked all last week but this week was a little bit sick,” Silva said, per West London Sport.

“It was nothing serious. We expect next week both will be in full training.”

The Verdict

Fulham have more than enough depth to cope still without these two players, but it would be nice for Silva to have them in contention for a tough contest.

Kenilworth Road is a hard place for any club to go to – including the league leaders – and with Fulham not winning in three matches there may be a need to freshen things up.

But it’s going to come a tad too soon for both Cavaleiro and Chalobah but they will be big additions when they are fit and ready.

Both are at least top Championship players and the Cottagers will be better off when both are available for selection, which could come next weekend.