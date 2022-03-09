Marco Silva issues honest verdict after Fulham’s dominant win over Swansea City

Marco Silva was unhappy with his Fulham side’s performance on Tuesday evening.

That is despite the Cottagers running riot away to Swansea City.

The final score was 5-1 in the visitors favour as they extended their lead at the top of the Championship to 14 points.

But Silva claimed his team were far from their best and that the scoreline flattered their performance.

However, Silva believes the lacklustre performance will be for the benefit of the team in the long run.

“It was a tough game, like we expected,” said Silva, via West London Sport.

“We knew before the match that it would be a little bit different with the way that they play, the way they build and prepare their attacks.

“We had a plan, but the first 15-20 minutes we did it wrong. We did it completely wrong.

“It wasn’t our best performance, definitely not, even the second half wasn’t our best performance, but I have to congratulate the players.

“It’s easy to see how this competition is really tough. Every three days you are playing, and it’s always tough to take the three points.

“Even if in some moments we didn’t play how I like, to come here and win the football match was really important for us.”

Swansea have picked up good results against Fulham’s promotion rivals in recent weeks so it makes sense that Silva was wary of the side for Tuesday night.

But the scoreboard meant it was always a comfortable evening for the London club.

It wasn’t until the game was already over at 3-0 that Joel Piroe pulled one back for the home side.

Neco Williams bagged two late on to add some shine to the scoreline as it finished 5-1.

The Verdict

That Silva is unhappy with the performance is actually quite a good sign for him as the manager of the club.

This shows he wants to keep standards high as he knows what it will take for the side to stay up in the Premier League season.

The gap to the chasing pack is now so wide that it is all but guaranteed that Fulham earn promotion.

It is with results like this, when the side aren’t at their best, that helped secure such a big lead at the top of the table.