Marco Silva issues Fulham team news update ahead of Swansea City clash

Fulham return to Craven Cottage tomorrow evening to face Russell Martin’s Swansea City.

The hosts, who have now picked up a mere four points from their last four games, started the season tremendously, accumulating 13 points from a possible 15.

Marco Silva’s side now sit in fourth place and are four points from Bournemouth at the Championship summit, however, they are still the division’s top scorers with 19 goals to their name.

The Cottagers face a Swansea side on Wednesday night who will travel with confidence.

The Swans are now unbeaten in their last four, coming back spectacularly to share with the points on their last away trip, before defeating Huddersfield Town by one goal to nil, in what was a relatively dominant display from the South Wales outfit.

Speaking to the media, and as reported by Peter Rutzler of the Athletic, Silva addressed the injuries of Tom Cairney and Fabio Carvalho: “Cairney still out.

“I’m seeing some progress, he’s running on the pitch, but not involved with the team yet. Carvalho started with the team again this week. “But not fully fit to be involved yet.”

The verdict

Cairney has proven to be such an influential player for The Cottagers across the years, whilst Carvalho has perhaps been the standout young player in the division thus far.

Both players bring something completely different back into the side, and the sooner that they are back fit, the better for Silva and his Fulham side.

The young attacker is exceptionally gifted, and prior to this setback, he was on course for enjoying an excellent campaign with goals and assists. This is something that is not likely to change and they will be hopeful of keeping him beyond January, with interest mounting for Carvalho.