Marco Silva identifies key area that Fulham need to address ahead of Swansea City clash

Fulham manager Marco Silva has admitted that his players will need to improve their finishing if the club are to return to winning ways in their clash with Swansea City tomorrow.

The Cottagers were denied by the woodwork during their clash with Bristol City last weekend as they were forced to settle for a draw at Ashton Gate.

Whilst Fulham have scored the most goals in the Championship this season (19), they are currently four points adrift of league leaders AFC Bournemouth.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been one of the club’s stand-out performers during the current term as he has managed to find the back of the net on seven occasions.

The Serbian will be keen to add to this particular tally in the club’s showdown with Swansea at Craven Cottage on Wednesday.

Fulham will move above Coventry City in the Championship standings if they beat the Jacks and Mark Robins’ side slip-up against Luton Town.

Making reference to his side ahead of tomorrow’s clash, Silva has insisted that his players need to be more ruthless in-front of goal.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference for the Swansea game (as cited by The Athletic journalist Peter Rutzler), the Fulham boss said: “When you are dominating and creating, you have to be more ruthless.

“We’ve hit the bar six times in 180 minutes.

“We need to keep working and keep creating chances.

“It’s up to us to finish better.

“With more composure and calm.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Fulham currently have the likes of Mitrovic and Harry Wilson at their disposal, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they end up setting the Championship alight in the coming months if they can improve their finishing.

Set to face a Swansea side who have managed to keep three clean-sheets in their last four league games, the Cottagers cannot afford to be wasteful tomorrow.

If Fulham are able to seal victory in-front of their own supporters, they could use the confidence gained from this result to push on in the Championship.

However, a failure to deliver the goods could result in the club losing ground on Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion.