Marco Silva hints at Fulham approach to Manchester City tie

Marco Silva has claimed his Fulham side will play on the front foot this weekend.

The Portuguese’s team faces Premier League leaders Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

However, Silva has claimed that he won’t be intimidated into playing a more defensive approach against such opposition.

Silva was very complimentary of City ahead of their clash, and admitted it will take an incredible performance to take victory.

However, he believes his team are capable of rising to the challenge, claiming his side will play ambitious football.

“They have been the best for the past few seasons apart from that fantastic season Liverpool had,” Silva said, via West London Sport.

“Ever since Pep [Guardiola] joined the club they have been dominant, not just in terms of trophies, but the quality they have shown. It is not just winning it is the way they are winning.

“It will be a tough match for us, but the FA Cup always a little bit different, something special and although it will be the toughest match we have this season, at the same time it is the easiest for us to prepare because it is so clear what they want to do and they way they do it.

“But the trouble they often do it perfectly and we will have to be at our top level. But always we will play with big ambition and try to enjoy the moment as well knowing that when we have the ball ourselves we have to match them.”

Silva will have Fabio Carvalho available for selection following the collapse of his move to Liverpool on deadline day.

Neco Williams is also likely to feature for his new club as he looks set to make his debut, having signed from the Merseyside club.

Man City are likely to use the likes of Cole Palmer, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Zack Steffen as he looks to rest some of his key players.

The game kicks off at 3pm, with the winner progressing to the Fifth Round. Extra time and penalties will be available, if needed.

The Verdict

This is the right approach for Silva to take going into this game.

City’s last few league games showed the merits and consequences of playing proactive and reactive football against the Champions of England.

Arsenal took it to the league leaders and gave City one of their toughest tests of the season, whereas Chelsea sat back and, despite their individual quality, were no match for City.

Southampton also got some joy out of pushing up on City and giving them little time on the ball, and earned a 1-1 draw as a result.