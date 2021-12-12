Fulham head coach Marco Silva has revealed that Harrison Reed missed yesterday’s clash with Luton Town due to a muscular injury.

Reed would have been hoping to make his 16th league appearance of the season at Kenilworth Road.

However, the midfielder was unable to feature in this particular clash due to his issue.

In Reed’s absence, Fulham extended their advantage over nearest rivals AFC Bournemouth in the Championship standings by sealing a point in their meeting with the Hatters.

Aleksandar Mitrovic netted his 22nd goal of the season in the first-half of this fixture as the Cottagers made a bright start to proceedings.

However, following the break, Luton netted an equaliser as Elijah Adebayo fired past goalkeeper Marek Rodak in the 62nd minute.

Neither side were able to score a winning goal in the closing stages of the game as the clash ended in a draw.

Currently top of the second-tier standings, Fulham will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Sheffield United on December 20th.

Following the club’s latest Championship fixture, Silva offered an update on Reed’s injury.

Speaking in his post-match press conference (as cited by Fulham’s official website) about the midfielder, the 44-year-old said: “He got a little muscle injury.

“We had doubts whether to play him or not, let’s hope next week he will be okay, but we’re not sure.”

1 of 29 Which club did Fulham sign Anthony Knockaert from? Southampton Nottingham Forest Brighton Brentford

The Verdict

It could be argued that Silva made the correct call not to risk Reed in this fixture as he may have suffered another injury setback against Luton.

During the 15 games that he has played in the Championship this season, the midfielder has managed to show some signs of promise as he is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.70 at this level.

Having opted to draft in Tom Cairney as Reed’s replacement in yesterday’s fixture, it will be intriguing to see who Silva decides to start against the Blades later this month if both players are fit enough to feature at Craven Cottage.

For Reed’s sake, he will be hoping to make a swift recovery from his current issue as he could potentially fall down the pecking order at Fulham due to the competition for places in the club’s squad.