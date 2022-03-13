Marco Silva delivers verdict on Harry Wilson’s Fulham miss against Barnsley

Fulham manager Marco Silva decided against being too damning on Harry Wilson despite his late miss against Barnsley, speaking after the match at Oakwell to his side’s media team.

The Cottagers were clear favourites going into this match with the two sides at either end of the table and the visitors losing just one league game in 2022 thus far, establishing themselves not just as automatic promotion favourites, but title favourites too.

However, it was the relegation battlers that took the lead, with Carlton Morris winning a very harsh penalty before picking himself up and sending Marek Rodak the wrong way to give themselves the advantage shortly before half-time.

However, they were unable to keep their lead with Wilson bending in a superb shot in the 86th minute to secure a point on the road for the west London outfit, not a perfect result but one that won’t derail their promotion hopes.

They should have taken all three points away from South Yorkshire though, with Fabio Carvalho’s inch-perfect cross somehow being headed wide by the goalscorer who had the goal at his mercy.

For a man who has scored 10 goals in 32 league appearances this term, this was an especially disappointing moment for the Welshman but his manager backed him to put it right against West Brom in midweek.

Silva said: “Everyone expected in that second moment that he would score. He did brilliantly with the first one. That’s football.

“The main thing for me is that he was there in the right moment to score and I’m sure in three days [against West Brom] he will have another chance to score.

“The most important thing for me is that it was a very good delivery from Fabio, and he was in the right spot to create the chance.”

The Verdict:

Silva probably would have judged that miss in a different light if the Cottagers weren’t in such a strong position – but the fact he was in the right place at the right time is a great point that he makes.

Exploiting that space in the first place just shows how intelligent he is as a player and that bodes well for next season when they are likely to be competing in the Premier League, a level he has played at before.

Keeping confidence levels high is paramount, so criticising him for the miss in public or in private would be nonsensical considering how much of an important player he is.

If he wasn’t pulling his weight for the team, then Silva has every right to take aim at him but you can tell the Welshman is fully immersed in the project at Craven Cottage and his boss has clearly spotted that as well, already going a long way in repaying his £12m fee.

Spending that much on a player in the Championship and during the Covid-19 pandemic could have been seen as a major gamble – but he’s proven to be a game-changer. Not only has he managed to remain fit for the vast majority of the season, but he’s also been crucial going forward alongside Aleksandar Mitrovic.