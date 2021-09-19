Marco Silva delivers injury update on Fulham man following Reading clash

Fulham manager Marco Silva has revealed that striker Rodrigo Muniz picked up a knock during the closing stages of the club’s clash with Reading yesterday.

The Brazilian, who joined the Cottagers last month, marked his second appearance for the club with a goal as he was introduced as a substitute during the second-half of the fixture.

However, Muniz’s strike proved to be a consolation for Fulham as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Reading.

Despite having 65% possession in this fixture, the Cottagers were unable to prevent the Royals from sealing all three points on their travels as Ovie Ejaria bagged a brace.

As a result of this setback, Fulham were overtaken by AFC Bournemouth in the Championship standings as Scott Parker’s side secured a 1-0 victory over Cardiff City.

The Cottagers will be looking to bounce back in the second-tier next weekend when they head to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City.

Making reference to Muniz, Silva has admitted that the club will now be waiting to see just how bad the forward’s issue is.

Speaking in his post-match press conference (as cited by Fulham’s official website) about Muniz, the Fulham boss said: “He had a strong knock in the last 10 minutes, he couldn’t run, but we had to keep him on the pitch because we didn’t have any more changes.

“He’s in pain now, but we have to wait and check.”

1 of 24 What nationality is Gordon Davies? Welsh Scottish Irish English

The Verdict

When you consider that Muniz was able to make a positive impact for Fulham during Saturday’s showdown with Reading, Silva will be hoping that the forward’s injury is not too serious.

As well as netting his first goal for the club in this particular fixture, the 20-year-old managed to provide two key passes for his team-mates as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.27.

Muniz could potentially emerge as a key player for Fulham if he is able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis at this level during the current campaign.

Muniz may also force fellow forward Aleksandar Mitrovic to step up his performance levels which could have a profound impact on the club’s fortunes.