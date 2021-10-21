Marco Silva delivers Harrison Reed update ahead of Fulham’s clash with Nottingham Forest

Fulham manager Marco Silva has revealed that Harrison Reed suffered a calf injury in yesterday’s clash with Cardiff City.

The midfielder was replaced at half-time during this particular fixture by Tom Cairney who went on to score his first goal of the 2021/22 campaign at Craven Cottage in the 57th minute of the clash.

Aleksandar Mitrovic then doubled Fulham’s advantage as he fired past Cardiff goalkeeper Alex Smithies.

The Bluebirds were unable to deliver a response during the closing stages of the clash as the Cottagers cruised to victory.

As a result of this triumph, Fulham moved up to second in the Championship standings as West Bromwich Albion slipped up in their showdown with Swansea City.

Having missed several games earlier this season due to injury, Reed will be hoping to make a swift recovery from his latest setback.

Making reference to the midfielder ahead of the club’s meeting with Nottingham Forest this weekend, Silva has admitted that Reed’s issue is not that serious.

Speaking to West London Sport about the 26-year-old, the Fulham boss said: “I am waiting on the feedback of the medical staff about the calf.

“I don’t think it is serious, but we will have to wait and see what the scans say.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Reed has managed to illustrate some signs of promise in the Championship during the eight games that he has played at this level this season, Fulham will be hoping to call upon his services in the coming months.

Although his current issue is not believed to be serious, he may not be fit enough to feature against Forest and thus Silva may need to turn to Cairney for inspiration.

Having marked his long-awaited return from injury with a goal against Cardiff, the 30-year-old will be brimming with confidence heading into this weekend’s clash.

If Cairney is able to maintain his fitness during the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign, he could potentially spearhead a push for promotion as he knows exactly what it takes to thrive at this level as he has provided 90 direct goal contributions in 293 appearances in this division during his career.