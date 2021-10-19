Marco Silva delivers Fabio Carvalho update ahead of Fulham’s showdown with Cardiff City

Fulham manager Marco Silva has confirmed that Fabio Carvalho will not be ready to make his return to action in the club’s showdown with Cardiff City tomorrow.

The attacking midfielder was forced to watch on from the sidelines again for the Cottagers’ clash with Queens Park Rangers last weekend and it has now been confirmed that he recently tested positive for Covid-19.

In Silva’s absence, Fulham managed to produce an eye-catching display in-front of their own supporters as they sealed a 4-1 victory over Mark Warburton’s side.

Currently third in the Championship standings, the Cottagers could move into the automatic promotion places by securing all three points in their showdown with Cardiff.

Although Fulham will head into this clash as favourites due to the fact that the Bluebirds have lost their last six league games, they cannot afford to underestimate their opponents.

Ahead of his side’s trip to the Cardiff City Stadium, Silva has shared an update on Carvalho.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference for Fulham’s clash with the Bluebirds (as cited by the club’s official Twitter account) about the attacking midfielder, the 44-year-old said: “Unfortunately, Fabio got Covid and is now recovering from that.

“He’s done his 10 days [of isolation] and was back with us yesterday, but he had a bad reaction.

“He won’t feature against Cardiff.”

The Verdict

Although Fulham have not exactly struggled in Carvalho’s absence in recent weeks, they will be hoping that the attacking midfielder will be able to make a swift recovery from his illness as he has shown some real signs of promise this season.

During the five league games that he has played for the Cottagers in the Championship, the 19-year-old has managed to find the back of the net on three occasions whilst he has also chipped in with one assist.

When you consider that Carvalho’s current deal is set to expire next summer, it will be fascinating to see whether Fulham are able to convince him to extend his stay at Craven Cottage.

It is understood that the midfielder has yet to make a decision on his future despite the fact that he has already been offered a contract that will see him earn £25k-per-week at Fulham.

By delivering the goods on a consistent basis for the Cottagers when he is fit enough to feature, the attacking midfielder could end up playing a major role for the club as they look to secure promotion to the Premier League in 2022.