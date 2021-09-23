Marco Silva delivers Fabio Carvalho injury update ahead of Bristol City clash

Marco Silva has revealed that Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho has suffered a setback in his recovery from a toe injury and will not feature this weekend against Bristol City.

The 19-year-old has been one of the early breakout stars of the Championship season so far, scoring three goals in his first five appearances in the league and has been playing in an important role in the ‘number 10’.

But the England under-18 international, who was born in Portugal, hasn’t been seen since the international break after picking up an injury against Hull City, which ended up being aggravated when playing against Stoke City in the following match.

Fulham fans who were hoping to see the talented teen back in the white shirt this weekend though are going to be disappointed.

Silva has stated that Carvalho has not recovered as quick as expected and it could be another week before he returns to action for the Cottagers.

“Fabio’s started running on the pitch; but it’s longer than I expected and wanted, to be honest,” Silva revealed, per West London Sport.

“He took some steps back and we want to make sure he doesn’t step back again. We hope next week he can start working with the team.”

The Verdict

Fulham have been slightly erratic since players came back from the international break, losing to both Blackpool and Reading with a dominant victory at Birmingham sandwiched in-between.

They had a seemingly settled line-up before injuries started setting in to the likes of Kenny Tete and Carvalho, and even though he’s inexperienced in the senior game the latter has been a big miss.

Carvalho provides the unpredictability that gets fans off their seats and his scoring record is fantastic for his experience level.

Silva won’t want to rush him back, nor will he want to put a lot of expectation on the player’s shoulders, but it’s clear that they play a lot better with him in the team.