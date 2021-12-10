Marco Silva coy on Fulham’s transfer plans

Marco Silva has told West London Sport that he expects a quiet January transfer window, with the new year now in vision.

Possessing arguably the best squad in the division, the Fulham boss will be hoping that he can keep the existing squad together, with interest already emerging in some of his players.

The Whites currently find themselves at the Championship summit, possessing a seven-point gap from West Brom in third.

Silva’s men are also on a 10-game unbeaten run at present, with the first seven of those games coming in the form of victories, with the latest three ending as draws.

Speaking to West London Sport about his squad and the transfer window, Silva said: “At this moment we are happy. We did what we should do last summer, as it is always tough for a club after relegation.

“Competition in the squad is tough and the squad is big as well.

“But it is not the right moment to talk now about changes because it’s the beginning of December and a busy period because of the Christmas fixtures.”

The verdict

Fulham have an excellent squad at Championship level, one that could quite easily be operating in the top tier.

However, ensuring that he has a happy camp will be difficult for Silva, given the number of quality players that are not seeing enough minutes.

During these uncertain Covid-19 times, it is important to have strength-in-depth, and that is exactly what is present at Craven Cottage.

The Whites will be hoping to end their run of three straight draws when they head to Luton Town tomorrow, which will be another important step in their pursuit of trying to secure Premier League football for next year.