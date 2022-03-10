Marco Silva backs Fulham pair to shine in Premier League

Marco Silva has backed his Fulham players to shine in the Premier League.

The Cottagers have a 14-point lead on the chasing pack which has put them in prime position to gain promotion to the top flight after only one season back in the Championship.

Silva has singled out Aleksander Mitrovic and Harry Wilson as two players he believes will step up to the plate should the club seal the deal on promotion.

With only 11 games remaining it will take a remarkable collapse in form for the team not to secure a move back to the Premier League.

Mitrovic and Wilson have both tough experiences in the top flight with Fulham and Bournemouth respectively.

But both have impressed massively this season under Silva, with Mitrovic scoring a record breaking 35 goals in the league.

“[Wilson] has been here the last seven months and the ambition to be involved in this project was one of the main things that has impressed me and I am really happy with him,” said Silva, via West London Sport.

“The good thing is that I know that he can do much more. He can improve. The room to improve is still there and is really big.

“I am really confident in their ambition and their desire, this is the main situation for me.

“We have stats on them as well, but that is not the main thing for me when you have quality.

“They both do, there are no doubts about it, and it is up to me as a manager to keep demanding them to improve and get better every single day.

“If they can do this next season, it doesn’t matter where you play, the main thing is that they have quality.”

Mitrovic and Wilson were both important players when Fulham and Bournemouth were last relegated.

Neither player made the jump up to the Premier League smoothly, but now look ready to take the top flight by storm.

Up next for Fulham is an away trip to face Barnsley on March 12.

The Verdict

Over the years there have been numerous players who have proven themselves in the Championship only to flounder in the Premier League.

Bouncing back from this can be so difficult. Teemu Pukki at Norwich City is currently attempting to do this and it’s not going too well.

Mitrovic is clearly a quality forward, his 35 goals speak for themselves.

But taking the jump up to the Premier League is a steep learning curve and it might take the stewardship of Silva to help get both players into the right groove.