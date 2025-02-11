Former Sunderland great Marco Gabbiadini believes current Black Cats midfielder Salis Abdul Samed isn’t up to the job in the middle of the park, with the Ghanaian yet to get up to speed in his new surroundings.

Speaking to Total Sport, the old Stadium of Light favourite believes the midfielder needs to express himself more in a central position, and emulate the work done by Dan Neil in a similar role.

Having been brought into the club last summer, the 24-year-old only made his debut last month, after suffering a recurrence of a muscle injury in the early days after joining on loan from Ligue 1 side Lens.

As a result, the playmaker is lacking in fitness compared to the rest of his team mates, while that match sharpness is growing week on week, but not fast enough for Gabbiadini’s liking, it seems.

Marco Gabbiadini gives Salis Abdul Samed verdict

The view on Samed comes after he earned a second start of the season in the 2-2 draw against Watford last weekend, having made his bow in the FA Cup third round back at the start of January.

That was the first time the Mackems got a taste of the player they had signed in the last week of the summer transfer window, given his bad luck with injuries since moving to England.

Since then, the Ghanaian featured as a late substitute against Derby County, before earning a first start in the 2-2 draw with Plymouth Argyle, in which he lasted an hour, and got his first chance to prove exactly what he can do in the engine room.

That match rustiness has been evident over the past few weeks though, as the midfielder continues to build up his fitness levels, with another hour in the tank against the Hornets.

While there is no doubting a fully fit player with a pre-season under his belt would have made a huge impact at the Stadium of Light this season, Gabbiadini is still expecting more from the 24-year-old, as he told Total Sport recently:

Salis Abdul Samed Sunderland Championship stats (FBRef) Appearances 4 Starts 2 Minutes played 142 Pass completion 86.8% Shot-creating actions 1 Tackles 2

“Salis is coming in and I think he’s not up to the pace yet. He doesn’t look as comfortable as Dan Neil. He doesn’t look as expressive, as forward-thinking as Dan Neil.”

Regis Le Bris opens up on Salis Abdul Samed situation

It is understandable that a player who hasn’t played competitive football since the end of last season will need some time to bed back into the squad, but with an automatic promotion hunt on their hands, Sunderland don’t have the time to waste on hoping Samed comes good.

The Wearsiders have dropped four points in the two matches their summer recruit has started this season, with Argyle and Watford leaving the Stadum of Lightwith a 2-2 draw, as they lose ground of Sheffield United and Leeds in the top two places in the division.

Le Bris commented on the situation after the Watford game: “It’s always a question of building different steps. It’s not easy for Salis to find his best rhythm after six months out.

“He and Ian [Poveda] will need time. It’s a question of building new layers, and to be consistent will take patience.”

In a part of the north east not particularly known for its patience and tendency to go easy on those on the field, Le Bris could be asking for a miracle regarding Samed.

The Mackems will be craving a return to the top flight this season, and will need everyone firing on all cylinders in the final few months of the season if they are going to achieve their goal.