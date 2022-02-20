Marco Gabbiadini shares message as he weighs in on current events at Derby County

Former Derby County player Marco Gabbiadini has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on the club’s bid for survival in the Championship.

The Rams managed to avoid losing ground on Reading yesterday as they sealed a last-gasp victory over Peterborough United at Pride Park.

Both sides were reduced to ten men in what turned out to be an incredibly tense affair.

After Hayden Coulson was shown a second yellow card for a challenge on Festy Ebosele, Derby winger Tom Lawrence was dismissed in the 47th minute by referee James Linington.

Despite this setback, the Rams continued to push for a goal in-front of their supporters.

Craig Forsyth and Luke Plange both went close to scoring for Derby before Louie Sibley fired an effort past goalkeeper Simon Benda in stoppage-time.

As a result of this victory, Derby moved up to 22nd in the Championship standings.

Reflecting on the club’s latest display on Twitter, Gabbiadini has admitted that it was a great day for everyone associated with the club.

The former Rams forward posted: “Goose bump alert!

Quiz: Did Derby County win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 Did Derby win, lose or draw in their clash with Huddersfield Town in August? Win Lose Draw

“What a day, Rooney has got them fighting on the pitch and the fans are with them every step!”

Goosebump alert! What a day, Rooney has got them fighting on the pitch and the fans are with them every step! — Marco Gabbiadini (@marco_ten) February 20, 2022

The Verdict

Gabbiadini’s comments are spot on as the unity at Derby is clearly playing a significant role in their fight against relegation this season.

Despite having a small crop of players to choose from in comparison to some of the club’s Championship rivals, Rooney is doing an extraordinary job with the Rams.

Although Derby will need to pick up victories on a regular basis between now and the end of the season, there is no reason why they cannot place Reading under a great deal of pressure.

By backing up their triumph over Peterborough by securing maximum points in their clash with Millwall on Wednesday, they could potentially move to within striking distance of the Royals.