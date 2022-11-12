Marcelo Bielsa’s stance on Bournemouth job hands Luton Town manager hunt boost

Bournemouth have reportedly held talks with former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, who is open to the opportunity in a boost to Luton Town‘s hopes of appointing Gary O’Neil as Nathan Jones’ replacement.

The Welshman left the Championship club to take charge of Premier League side Southampton this week after the Saints pulled the plug on Ralph Hasenhuttl’s reign.

Football League World exclusively revealed on Tuesday that the Hatters are admirers of O’Neil and may consider him as a candidate to replace Jones.

The 39-year-old has impressed as the Cherries interim boss but it seems he could soon be available as Sky Sports has reported that the South Coast club have held talks with Bielsa about taking charge at the Vitality Stadium – with Bill Foley’s £120 million takeover expected to be completed soon.

The Argentine is said to be open to the idea and it remains to be seen what his appointment would mean for O’Neil.

He may not be keen to step back into a coaching role after his caretaker spell, which could pave the way to his appointment at Luton.

The Verdict

The recent reports about Bielsa and Bournemouth have surprised many but it looks to be good news for Luton and their hopes of landing O’Neil.

FLW understands that the 39-year-old is someone that the Hatters admire and may look to as Jones’ replacement.

There’s a long way to go but that talks have been held and Bielsa is open to taking charge at the Vitality Stadium would seem to open the door for the Championship side.

O’Neil may feel he wants to learn under the world-renowned coach but having been the main man over the past few months, he might feel now is the right time to take a permanent job.