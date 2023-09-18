Highlights Marcelo Bielsa's time at Leeds United was the best period in the club's modern history, bringing them back to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

Bielsa's Leeds played fast-paced, attack-minded football and attracted praise from all over the world, bringing new life to the City of Leeds.

Bielsa's record at Leeds was impressive, winning 80 out of 170 matches, including leading them to a top-half finish, promotion, and a ninth-place finish in the Premier League.

The enigmatic Argentine became Leeds' new head coach in June 2018 to replace Paul Heckingbottom. Bielsa brought the Whites back to the Premier League for the 2020-21 season after a 16-year exile from the top-flight.

Unfortunately, the Whites will be playing in the Championship next season. They have been relegated from the Premier League after a three-year stint. However, that doesn't take away from Bielsa's achievement.

Under his stewardship, Leeds played fast-paced, attack-minded football and attracted praise from all over the world. His era brought life back to the City of Leeds, too. However, a poor start to the following season led to his sacking in February 2022.

1 What was Marcelo Bielsa's record at Leeds United?

The Argentine currently manages the Uruguay national team but won 80 of his 170 matches in charge of Leeds, with the majority of those coming in the Championship (53) to make him one of the second tier's greatest ever managers. He also has the sixth-best win percentage in the club's history with 47.10 per cent.

Bielsa managed Leeds from 2018 to 2022 and led them a top half finish as well as their promotion. Leeds finished third (Championship), first (Championship), and ninth (Premier League) across his three full seasons with the club.

In his final season, as a Premier League club, he was sacked in February after a run of poor results which left the Whites in 16th in the table, but his legacy at Elland Road would last forever.

Many players showed individual improvement under his tutelage, but here, we take a look at his first five signings as Leeds boss and where they are now.

2 Lewis Baker

The 28-year-old played 14 games on loan from Chelsea that season and was one of the worst signings made that summer, but was Bielsa's first addition.

Now club captain of Stoke City, Baker was impressive last term for the Potters despite a poor season overall for the club. He was one of Neil's most consistent performers during the previous campaign.

After various loan spells away from Chelsea after Leeds to the likes of Reading, Fortuna Dusseldorf, and Trabzonspor - it appears Baker has found a permanent home. He has appeared 69 times for Stoke since joining in January 2022, scoring 16 goals and notching up a further seven assists.

3 Leif Davis

Bielsa's second signing of the summer is another player who will play against Leeds this season, with Leif Davis now plying his trade with Ipswich Town in the Championship, whom Leeds sold him to last summer.

For Leeds, Davis made 14 appearances, collecting one assist, and spent some time out on loan with AFC Bournemouth; but it is with Ipswich where he has made a name for himself since leaving West Yorkshire.

The left-back made it into the EFL League One team of the season last year, and claimed 14 assists in the process. The 23-year-old will be hoping to kick on further with a season in the Championship and continue from where he left off in the third tier.

4 Jamal Blackman

Leeds' transfer business during Bielsa’s tenure wasn’t always a hit, and this was particularly epitomised by Jamal Blackman. Excitement came with the Blackman signing, as Leeds hoped he could push Bailey Peacock-Farrell to be the number one at the club.

That never transpired, though, as the Chelsea loanee sustained a major leg break in an U-23s development game against Birmingham City, allowing Peacock-Farrell to establish himself as the first-choice. A string of loan spells continued after Leeds with largely disappointing results at the likes of Vitesse, Bristol Rovers, and Rotherham United.

He was eventually released by Chelsea and signed a short-term contract at Los Angeles FC in America. He played only eight times for the Major League Soccer side before signing for Huddersfield Town and swiftly after joined Exeter City. Now, he finds himself playing for Burton Albion in the third tier.

5 Barry Douglas

There was great excitement when Leeds brought in Barry Douglas from Wolverhampton Wanderers, after the left-back had gained promotion with Wolverhampton Wanderers the season prior.

He was underwhelming in the end, due to a multitude of injury issues during his three-year stint with the club, collecting five assists in 44 games for Leeds. His body struggled to deal with the intensity and Bielsa instead had to use the likes of Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski as makeshift left-backs for much of his tenure.

The 34-year-old was loaned to Blackburn Rovers in his final season with Leeds, before returning to a former side in 2021, in the form of Polish side Lech Poznan for his second stint, after Douglas played for three seasons from 2013-2016.

6 Jack Harrison

The first player in this list who remains contracted to Leeds, Harrison enjoyed three successive loans to Elland Road from Manchester City, but the third of which contained an option-to-buy clause, reported to be worth around £11 million, which Leeds activated at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Harrison has since gone on to make 206 appearances for Leeds in his five-year stint, scoring 34 goals and registering a further 32 assists in the process. However, he took some time to get going in West Yorkshire, but became a reliable contributor as he developed each season under Bielsa.

He has since joined Everton in the wake of Leeds' relegation, in order to remain a top-flight player. The 26-year-old joined this summer on a season-long loan deal, meaning his career with Leeds may not be over yet. Harrison has five years left on his deal with Leeds until the summer of 2028.