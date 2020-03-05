Marcelo Bielsa weighs in with verdict on Huddersfield Town ahead of Leeds United clash this weekend

Leeds United will be looking to keep their promotion bid alive this weekend, when they host relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town at Elland Road.

The Whites come into the game full of confidence after winning their last four league games in the Championship, which has seen them move five points clear of third-placed Fulham in the second-tier standings.

It won’t be an easy game against the Terriers though, as they’re currently sat 17th in the table after back-to-back wins against Bristol City and Charlton Athletic recently.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference (quotes sourced from Leeds Live) ahead of their game against Danny Cowley’s side, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa acknowledged the threat posed by the Terriers, and outlined their attributes.

“I think that before January was a period for them where a new manager was knowing his team.

“And what happened from January so far is more similar to the thought of the new manager, what he wants from the team.

“It’s a creative team. Midfielders think more offensive than in the recovery of the ball. And the two wingers and to centre forwards are good players.”

Leeds are just two points adrift of league-leaders West Brom in the Championship table, and the Elland Road faithful will be hoping to see their side pick up a much-needed three points as they look to strengthen their grip on an automatic promotion place.

The Verdict:

This could be a tricky game for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

It’s good to hear that he’s not taking anything for granted going into the game, as Huddersfield are a completely different team to the one that was struggling towards the end of 2019.

They’ve got the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Karlan Grant in their team this season, and they’re more than capable of causing Leeds problems on Saturday.

But if Leeds are to be taken seriously in their bid for promotion this term, then this exactly the sort of game that they need to be winning.