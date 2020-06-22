Marcelo Bielsa talks detailed as Leeds United weigh up Tottenham swoop

Marcelo Bielsa has held talks with Mauricio Pochettino over reported Leeds United target Juan Foyth, with the Elland Road chief looking to get the lowdown on the Tottenham outcast.

Leeds are reportedly considering a summer swoop for the centre-back as they look to bolster their options in the heart of defence, with Bielsa seemingly leaning on Pochettino for insight into his former player.

According to Football Insider, talks have been held between Bielsa and Pochettino over Foyth, with the former keen to learn more about the young centre-back ahead of a potential swoop.

Pochettino, of course, left Spurs earlier in the 2019/20 season and his departure has hindered Foyth as he looks for first-team minutes.

On Friday, as Spurs drew 1-1 with Manchester United, the centre-back wasn’t selected in the wider squad, despite an increase in the number of substitutions that are allowed.

In total, Foyth has made 32 appearances for Spurs since linking up with the club in 2017.

However, things are tough for him under Jose Mourinho, who is looking to take Spurs in a different direction on the back of succeeding Pochettino.

At Elland Road, Leeds are facing a tough summer recruiting centre-backs, with Gaetano Berardi and Ben White not destined to be around next season.

The Verdict

Bielsa and Pochettino share a close relationship and if Leeds’ interest in Foyth is genuine, you can imagine he has been leaning on his former player for insight.

We all know how Bielsa works and the incredible detail he puts into everything he does. He’s going to know Foyth’s game inside out and exactly if he’s got the ability to slot into his current group of players.

Yet, we might not learn too much about Leeds’ targets for the summer until the season has been concluded. There’s lots on the line at Elland Road and Leeds need to focus no further than a promotion six-pointer with Fulham on Saturday.

