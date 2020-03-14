Marcelo Bielsa takes tough stance on Leeds United squad amid latest EFL announcement

Marcelo Bielsa has demanded that his players aren’t given any extra time off amid uncertainty over the fixture schedule.

A statement from the EFL has confirmed that all clubs in the Premier League, the EFL and the WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until that date at the earliest.

This includes all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all Academy and youth team fixtures.

For Leeds, that means that the matches with Cardiff City, Fulham, Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers will be rearranged.

It remains to be seen when Leeds United’s promotion push will resume, but according to the Daily Mail, Bielsa is determined not to let his players take their foot off the gas.

Clubs have given their teams up to 10 days away from training as they undertake periods of self-isolation, but the Leeds United boss is determined to ensure that his players aren’t taking time off unless it’s absolutely neccessary.

The verdict

The threat of this outbreak is certainly taking the world by storm.

While football fans may be frustrated by the cancelled fixture schedule, it’s worth remembering that some things are more important than a football match.

The health and wellbeing of those in attendance has to be of the utmost importance as this vicious virus has the potential to cause serious harm if it’s not contained.

Of course football clubs need to do what is best for themselves from a business point of view, but surely common sense will prevail with a matter such as this.