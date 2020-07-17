Marcelo Bielsa sets sights on ultimate Leeds United goal as promotion draws closer

Marcelo Bielsa is targeting the Championship title with Leeds United, with a maximum of three points required for his side to become league champions.

Leeds held off Barnsley yesterday at Elland Road to secure a 1-0 victory, with Michael Sollbauer’s goal all that separated the two sides.

It means that Leeds need a single point from Derby County on Sunday to secure promotion, which may even come sooner should West Brom or Brentford drop points in their weekend fixtures.

Either way, the title will be on he line for Leeds on Sunday and a win over Derby will secure the silverware.

For Bielsa, he’s got that in his sights, delivering a response when quizzed on whether he wanted to win the league.

As quoted in the Yorkshire Evening Post, Bielsa said: “This question only has one answer.”

There is now a gap of five points between Leeds and West Brom at the top of the table, whilst Brentford are a point behind.

Tonight, Leeds will watch on as West Brom take on Huddersfield Town, knowing any slips ups will see them promoted. The same situation will face Leeds tomorrow, too, with Brentford travelling to Stoke City for a lunchtime kick-off.

The Verdict

Leeds fans are going to love this. They share Bielsa’s ambition and want to see their side promoted as champions.

It’s been a long season and Leeds are on the verge of their first aim, winning promotion. From there, they will want the title and can wrap both up at Derby on Sunday.

Regardless of results elsewhere this weekend, they know a win over Derby will do it and, then, Bielsa can finally relax.

