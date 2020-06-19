Marcelo Bielsa set to make bold selection call after recent injury blow ahead of Cardiff City clash

Leeds United were recently dealt a frustrating blow heading into their game against Cardiff City this weekend, with Marcelo Bielsa confirming that Pablo Hernandez is to be ruled out through injury.

Hernandez has been a key player in Leeds’ promotion push this season, and has chipped in with six goals and six assists in all competitions this term.

Leeds are currently sat top of the Championship table heading into the final nine matches of this year’s campaign, and are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham.

With Hernandez out though, it means that Marcelo Bielsa has a decision to make as to which player is to replace the influential Spaniard in the starting XI.

Football Insider have revealed that Tyler Roberts is set to be given the nod by the Argentine this weekend against Cardiff, and he’ll be keen to hit the ground running.

The Welshman has struggled for consistent game time with Leeds this season, with Bielsa reluctant to make too many changes to his starting XI for much of this year’s campaign.

Roberts has made 14 appearances in all competitions this term, but has scored three goals, including a quick-fire brace against relegation-threatened Hull City.

Leeds will be hoping that they can pick up where they left off, having won their last five matches in the Championship before off-the-field events brought an abrupt halt to the sporting calendar.

The Verdict:

The former West Brom man has shown glimpses of his quality this season, and I think he’ll be itching to prove himself against Cardiff this weekend.

I still think he’s been slightly hard done by in terms of game time this term, as I think he should have been starting more games up-front ahead of Patrick Bamford.

But Roberts has shown that patience is key, and really impressed me against Hull City earlier this season. It will be a no-brainer for Bielsa to throw him straight into the starting XI with Hernandez out.

He has previously shown towards the back end of last year’s campaign that he can unlock defences with relative ease, and he’ll be keen to make a good impression against the Bluebirds, as Leeds edge closer to achieving promotion back into the Premier League.