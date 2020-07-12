Marcelo Bielsa reveals emotions after Leeds United secure significant win at Swansea City

Marcelo Bielsa insists he isn’t getting carried away despite Leeds United taking a huge step towards promotion after their late win at Swansea City this afternoon.

An 89th minute goal from Pablo Hernandez secured the victory for the Whites and it leaves them six points clear of third-placed Brentford with just three games to play.

Therefore, it’s hard to see Leeds not winning promotion and the importance of Hernandez’s goal is evident.

However, speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Argentinian boss admitted it was great to win so late in the game but stressed he won’t be ready to celebrate until promotion is confirmed.

“When you score at the end of the match it’s a higher feeling, but the bigger emotion we didn’t get that yet. I cannot enjoy this. What you feel just is that you are taking a step forward. The only thing I can enjoy is the last objective, if we get it.”

The Whites are back in action on Thursday when they welcome Barnsley to Elland Road and they know they need just four points from the final three games to guarantee a top-flight return.

The verdict

In truth, these comments from Bielsa are no surprise as whilst that was a massive win for the club, they still need to get more points on the board.

So, he won’t be getting carried away and the only thing on the mind of the ex-Marseille chief will be beating Barnsley.

The players are sure to have a similar attitude and they will be ready to party when they finally do cross the line – which could be against Derby next weekend.

