Marcelo Bielsa reacts to the big Jack Clarke news at Leeds United

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has offered his thoughts on Tottenham Hotspur’s decision to recall Jack Clarke from his loan spell at Elland Road.

After a breakthrough season under Bielsa in 2018/19 – a season in which he scored two goals and provided two assists, Clarke signed for Spurs for a reported fee of £10m in the summer.

The young winger immediately re-signed for the Whites on a season-long loan deal, though, but found game time hard to come by this time around.

The 19-year-old made just one appearance in the Championship under Bielsa this season, making a further two appearances in the Carabao Cup against Salford and Stoke.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, Spurs have now took the decision to recall Clarke from his spell at Elland Road amid reported interest from the likes of Fulham and Brentford.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post about Spurs’ decision to recall Clarke, Bielsa has said that he is “grateful” for Clarke’s efforts, and felt he was improving towards the latter stages of his spell.

He said: “I am very grateful to Clarke. He made his contribution in this part of the season. Even though I didn’t use him, in the last days, he had improved his performance.

“But just when this process was going on, Tottenham decided to ask Leeds for Clarke to go back. I thought it was unnecessary to keep him [for the final games before the window opens] if we knew he was not going to be with us.”

Leeds will be hoping to get back to winning ways this afternoon, as they prepare to take on Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s.

The Verdict

It was definitely the right move from Spurs to recall Clarke from his spell at Elland Road.

They have invested over £10m in a young, promising player so they will want to keep seeing him develop and gain experience out on loan.

His time at Leeds this season has been massively underwhelming, though, and it is now down to Spurs to find him a new club in the second half of the campaign that will play him on a regular basis.