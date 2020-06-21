Marcelo Bielsa reacts to ‘abnormal’ Leeds United display in defeat to Cardiff

Leeds United’s promotion hopes took a dent today, as they lost 2-0 at Cardiff City in their return to Championship duties.

After more than three months without any football, Leeds United fans were desperate to get back to action, and to get their promotion bid back underway.

They went into the temporary break in football having won their last five Championship fixtures to nil, and many expected a routine win during their trip to South Wales this afternoon.

But goals either side of half-time from Junior Hoilett and Robert Glatzel gave Cardiff an unlikely win, leaving Leeds United in 2nd-place of the Championship table, behind West Brom only on goal-difference.

Speaking to Leeds Live in his post-match press conference, Bielsa discussed the defeat:

“It was a good opportunity for us, we couldn’t take advantage. It was a strange match, not normal. They shot twice and scored twice. It’s not normal.

“Another thing we could have resolved. We lacked unbalanced situation in the middle of the pitch. We think, for all the possession and control we had, we could have created clearer chances. Quantity and quality.”

Leeds dominated the stats – they had 68% of possession throughout, and registered 17 shots on goal.

The defeat left many Leeds fans ruing their missed opportunities, and several individuals came under the spotlight for their poor performances.

Leeds will next weekend host Fulham in what’s become an even more important game for the promotion hopefuls.

The verdict

After today’s display, Bielsa would’ve blasted his team in the dressing room. For all their possession and shots they couldn’t find a way past a resolute Cardiff, who played out the perfect game-plan against the Yorkshire club.

Next week’s game against Fulham holds even more importance after today, and another loss could spell the worst for Leeds as they look to end a 16 year hiatus from the Premier League.