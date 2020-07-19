Marcelo Bielsa quizzed on Leeds United future after win over Derby

Marcelo Bielsa is remaining tight-lipped over this future at Leeds United after seeing them seal both the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League this weekend.

Leeds saw their 16-year wait for Premier League promotion come to an end on Friday night following Huddersfield’s 2-1 win over West Brom, and the league title was confirmed when Brentford suffered a shock 1-0 loss at the hands of Brentford on Saturday.

This meant the Whites knew of their promotion fate when they travelled to face Derby County this afternoon, but Bielsa’s side still managed to seal a 3-1 win over the Rams courtesy of goals from Pablo Hernandez, Jamie Shackleton and a Matt Clarke own goal.

The victory would have tasted even sweeter for Leeds given it was Derby who ended their promotion hopes in the play-offs last season, with Bielsa’s men now celebrating their title success at Pride Park 14 months on from that defeat at Elland Road.

Leeds boss Bielsa has been widely credited as the main catalyst behind the club’s return to the Premier League, but there is now some uncertainty regarding the Argentine’s future given his current 12-month deal is set to expire this summer.

Speaking after the Derby match, Bielsa was quizzed on whether he would remain at the club for their top-flight endeavours, but the Leeds boss said he did not want to discuss his future until a final decision had been taken.

“I don’t want to put the focus on me because all I said before,” he said, via Leeds Live.

“Obviously, I think this. I think everything linked with me, right now, it’s not the moment to talk about this.

“It’s a moment to say thanks to our players. To give this achievement to our supporters. Say thanks to the club and the authority for all they allow us to do.”

Leeds have achieved impressive success under the guidance of Bielsa since his appointment in the summer of 2018, with the South Yorkshire club having won 52 of their 91 Championship matches under the 64-year-old’s management.

The Verdict

Bielsa’s post-match comments may come as somewhat concerning for Leeds fans when taken at face value, but Bielsa is someone who operates with plenty of respect for his employers and this is the key reason why he would not want to openly discuss his future.

The Argentine is clearly keen to direct all of the adulation towards his players who have performed his commands on the pitch, and Bielsa will surely just want to hold full discussions with the Leeds hierarchy before talking about any contract agreements.

However, there can be no doubt that Leeds will want to keep their boss at Elland Road ahead of their Premier League journey next season, while Bielsa’s clear joy at promotion suggests he will also be keen on taking up this challenge in the top flight.