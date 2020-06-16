Marcelo Bielsa management of heavily debated Leeds United individual praised

Darren Bent has moved to praise Marcelo Bielsa for his management of Patrick Bamford, insisting that his loyalty to the Leeds United number nine is to be admired.

Leeds have relied heavily on Bamford in attack this season, with Bielsa sticking with the 26-year-old ahead of the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Jean-Kevin Augustin, who have both been drafted in on loan from Arsenal and RB Leipzig, respectively, at separate times.

Bamford has returned 13 goals and two assists, but the general feeling is that number could be so much more and he should’ve banked in on the numerous chances the Whites create.

That inability to be clinical has led to calls for Bamford to be dropped by head-coach, Bielsa, but he’s retained faith in his man and he could be the difference in the run-in.

Bent, a former striker himself, has praised that show of faith when speaking to Football Insider: “What I like about this situation is with Bielsa, he seems very, very loyal.

“There were times this season where Patrick Bamford was really struggling for form. He was working hard for the team, you can never take that away from him, but he wasn’t putting the ball in the net, missing big chances.

“Bielsa was like: ‘I don’t really care, he’s my guy, I’m going to stick with him,’ and to be fair he’s come out the side playing really, really well.”

Bamford is set to lead the line when Leeds take on Cardiff City on Sunday, as the Championship resumes for the first time in over three months.

Bielsa’s side sit top of the pile in the Championship, a point clear of West Brom, but more importantly, seven points separate them and Fulham, who hold the biggest threat to the top-two.

The Verdict

The faith Bielsa has had in Bamford has to be admired.

Another coach would’ve buckled when Bamford was out of form and there were calls for Nketiah to be included, but his faith has been rewarded and Bamford netted in Leeds’ last game before the postponement.

Whatever happens from here, Bielsa will stick with Bamford and the goalscoring burden will be on his shoulders as Leeds search for promotion.

