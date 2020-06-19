Marcelo Bielsa issues important injury update on Leeds United player ahead of Cardiff City clash

Leeds United were dealt an irritating injury blow ahead of their match with play-off chasing Cardiff City this weekend, with Jean-Kevin Augustin suffering a reoccurrence of his hamstring problem according to Phil Hay.

Augustin arrived at Elland Road in the January transfer window on loan from German side RB Leipzig, but originally struggled to adjust to the demands of English football.

The forward has made just three appearances in total for Marcelo Bielsa’s side as they edge closer to winning promotion into the Premier League.

The Yorkshire-based side are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa has recently revealed that Augustin hasn’t been injured since April, and insisted that the forward is working away from the rest of the squad at this moment in time.

“Jean-Kevin Augustin is not injured from April, but he is doing individual work.”

It was also revealed by the Leeds boss that the individual work is necessary to get him up to match speed, after struggling to get regular game time under his belt this season.

Leeds will be hoping they can pick up where they left off this weekend, as they look to make it six successive wins in the Championship.

The Verdict:

It’s been a frustrating loan spell for him on the whole.

I had high hopes that Augustin would tear up the Championship when he arrived in January, but he’s struggled to adjust to the demands of the Championship.

He’ll be hoping that he can shake off this injury worry at the earliest of opportunities, as you would imagine that he’ll be keen to showcase his talent at the earliest of opportunities between now and the end of the season.

I have my doubts as to whether Leeds will want to sign him permanently after such an injury-hit spell though.