Marcelo Bielsa issues bold Fulham claim after Leeds United defeat

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has insisted it is “clear” that Fulham are the best team in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

The Whites’ 12-game unbeaten run came to an end on Saturday afternoon as they crashed to their fourth defeat of the campaign at Craven Cottage.

Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring from the penalty spot after just seven minutes, with Josh Onomah netting a late winner in the 69th minute after Patrick Bamford’s equaliser.

It was a game in which Leeds weren’t at their best, and they struggled to cope with the quality of Fulham going forward and in the final third.

It is no secret that Marcelo Bielsa loves his team to attack in a free-flowing manner, therefore he would have surely been impressed with the way Fulham went about their business yesterday.

Via Leeds’ official club website, the Argentine insisted that Fulham are the best team in the division, after falling to a disappointing defeat in London.

He said: “We played against one of the more powerful opponents. We defended well, they scored from one corner and with one penalty.

“They had just one more chance (apart from those), whilst we had seven or eight chances to win the match. We defended very well because we play against great attackers.

“Honestly, I don’t want to not give value to what the opponent did, but I didn’t see the opponents attackers unbalance the game.

“We are talking about Ivan Cavaleiro and Aleksandar Mitrovic, they are maybe the most important in the league. It’s clear Fulham are the best team in the Championship, but today the things the opponent created, they couldn’t score with.”

The result at the weekend meant that Leeds lost ground on league leaders West Bromwich Albion – the Whites sit three points off top spot, but also sit nine points clear of the Cottagers in third.

The Verdict

Fulham really showed what they are all about yesterday as they claimed an important victory over Leeds.

With the players they have, they should really be competing for the title, if not automatic promotion this season, but for various reasons it just hasn’t worked out as of yet.

Leeds will be looking to bounce back, as there is no time to be feeling sorry for yourself in a hectic Christmas period.