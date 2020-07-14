Marcelo Bielsa insider drops telling hint on Leeds United future

Leeds United’s supporters will be confident that their side can hold their nerve in the race for promotion into the Premier League this season.

The Yorkshire-based side are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are six points clear of third-placed Brentford with three matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa has completely transformed the club from top to bottom, and will be keen to keep his side grounded ahead of the promotion run-in.

But uncertainty remains over his long-term future at Elland Road, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the 2019/20 season.

However, in a recent interview with TYCSports, Bielsa’s brother Rafael has dropped a hint that the Leeds boss won’t be leaving the club anytime soon.

“I did not visit him, but I read that in the city he is a rock star. He likes the identity of the club and its facilities.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve spoken to him but the question should be, how could you not renew your contract if you go up as champions? It’s always better to go to the Premier League with a team where you know all the players.”

Rafael went on to predict that Patrick Bamford will make a positive impact for Leeds in their next match against Barnsley on Thursday evening as well.

“On Thursday, Patrick Bamford will get his reward for the two goals he missed in the last two games. I think fate will reward him.”

Leeds return to competitive action on Thursday evening, when they take on relegation-threatened Barnsley at Elland Road, in a match they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

The Verdict:

What a boost this could be for Leeds.

Bielsa has made more than a positive impact with the club since taking charge, and he deserves the majority of the credit if they’re to be promoted into the Premier League this term.

His high-intensity style of play has worked wonders in the Championship, and I can see it having a similar impact if they’re playing their football in the top-flight next season.

I think it’s only a matter of time before he signs a long-term contract extension with Leeds.