Marcelo Bielsa in-line for unique recognition on the back of Leeds United success

A plea has gone out from Leeds United Supporters’ Trust to the City Council that Marcelo Bielsa is given the Freedom of the City of Leeds after successfully guiding the Whites back into the Premier League.

Leeds continue to revel in a superb weekend, with Bielsa’s side promoted to the Premier League and crowned as Championship Champions. Additionally, Bielsa’s side put in a fine display to beat Derby County 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Bielsa arrived at Leeds back in the summer of 2018 and after a year where his promotion push fell short, he’s got the job done in 2019/20, ending Leeds’ exile from the top table of English football.

Now, a statement from LUST has underlined their hope that Bielsa is rewarded for that and offered the Freedom of the City of Leeds on his 65th birthday.

In a passionate statement, Bielsa’s achievement is praised, with the Argentine highlighted as the man who has finally delivered the 16-year dream to the City.

Marcelo Bielsa celebrates his 65th Birthday tomorrow, we celebrate his achievements this season, and request that @LeedsCC_News award him with the Freedom of the City. https://t.co/F5yLRbHTxA — LUFC Trust (@lufctrust) July 20, 2020

It remains to be seen the next development of these plans, but Leeds are back in action tomorrow evening and wrapping up their season with a meeting with Charlton Athletic.

Whilst Leeds have promotion and the title wrapped up, the Addicks are still fighting for their lives under Lee Bowyer.

The Verdict

What Bielsa has done for Leeds as a City in the last two years is difficult to describe.

There’s an enormous amount of pride coming out of the City now and that’s down to the work Bielsa has done with their Football Club.

He deserves an honour like this and, you can be sure, that he will be humbled by such talk.

However, his focus is going to be on Charlton and then the Premier League. That’s why the fans love him for his relentless work ethic; there’s no time for praise and accolades in Bielsa’s world.

