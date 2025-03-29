Marcelo Biela’s reign at Leeds United will always be fondly remembered by supporters, with the pulsating football installed by the Argentine bringing the Whites back to the Premier League.

Most of the players trusted by the Argentinian head coach to deliver performances have been raised to the status of cult heroes at Elland Road – but one key figure quickly fell out of favour despite helping start the Bielsa revolution.

Despite once being described by his manager as the Whites’ “most skilful player”, Samuel Saiz is now a footnote in Leeds United’s history.

Strong start for Samuel Saiz under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United faded away

Signed from Huesca in the Spanish second tier ahead of the 2017/18 season, Saiz was a talented midfielder who quickly established himself as a key cog in the Leeds United team.

Marcelo Bielsa would be appointed Leeds United manager the following summer, heralding in Leeds’ best era since the early 2000s.

Saiz started strongly under the Argentine, serving as a creative spark as Leeds’ number 10 as he started the first 14 games of the 2018/19 Championship season.

But despite his ability to set teammates up and beat a man, Saiz was without a league goal in over a calendar year, partly explaining Bielsa’s decision to drop him to the bench.

Ironically, it was during Saiz’s time out of the team that Bielsa gave his biggest praise to the Spaniard.

As quoted at the time by the Yorkshire Evening Post, Bielsa shared: “I think Saiz is the most skilled player in our team and he has skills that few players have.

“I’m not talking about only our team. I’m talking about football in general.”

Samuel Saiz’s questionable temperament clashed with Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United

But Saiz did not take too kindly to being dropped to the bench.

Even before Bielsa was appointed Leeds United manager, fans were aware of Saiz’s behavioural issues.

The attacking midfielder had received a six-match ban for spitting at an opponent in January 2018, the only time he had endured an extended spell out of the starting XI during his time at Elland Road.

Aside from the aforementioned ban, it was Saiz’s first real period of hardship at Leeds, leaving many to be somewhat baffled when he made it clear that he wished to return to Spain.

Bielsa was consistent with his messaging to wantaway players – if they did not wish to be at Leeds United, then they could leave.

As such, Saiz was instantly allowed to leave, with the midfielder returning to Spain prior to the opening of the January transfer window.

When a transfer away from Leeds was possible, it was made, with Saiz joining Spanish top-flight outfit Getafe on a loan with a view to a permanent.

And that is where his Leeds United journey ended. Getafe did not take up the option, leading Saiz to join Girona in the Spanish second tier in the summer of 2019.

Samu Saiz found physical game and hard training of Marcelo Bielsa too much