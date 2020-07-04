Marcelo Bielsa directs praise towards 30-y/o after Leeds United’s win at Blackburn

Marcelo Bielsa has praised Mateusz Klich after impressing in Leeds United’s 3-1 win at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.

The Polish midfielder has had a contested restart to the season. He was taken off after an hour in Leeds’ lasting outing against Luton, and some even expected Bielsa to drop him for today’s trip to Ewood Park.

But Klich put in a class display to help Leeds on their way to victory – Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips scored first-half goals before Adam Armstrong clawed on back soon after the restart, with Klich scoring one of his own to seal the win.

Speaking to Leeds Live after the game, Bielsa when asked if today was Klich’s best performance since the restart, said:

Can you get 100% on this Leeds United quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 13 WHO IS THE PLAYER? David Wetherall Gunnar Halle Wesley Boyle Alf-Inge Haaland

“Yes. He did a great match today. He unbalanced the match for us. He unbalanced all the team today.”

The win was an all-round good performance. It settled a lot of pre-match nerves after the draw against Luton, and saw Leeds go four points clear of 2nd-place West Brom, who are in action against Hull City tomorrow.

Another win for Brentford though means that they remain six points behind Leeds, with just five games of the season remaining.

The verdict

Klich has been one of Leeds’ most consistent performers this season. He’s now featured in all but one of Leeds’ Championship games in this campaign, and should they make it to the Premier League then fans will remember Klich as a pivotal player in that happening.