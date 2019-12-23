Marcelo Bielsa details issue with Leeds United tactic

Marcelo Bielsa has underlined the problem with playing both Patrick Bamford and Eddie Nketiah in the same side, highlighting that Leeds United lose their ‘link’ between defence and attack.

Leeds fell to their fourth defeat of the Championship season on Saturday afternoon, with Fulham beating them 2-1 at Craven Cottage.

After finding themselves a goal down to Aleksandar Mitrovic’s controversial penalty in the first-half, Bielsa turned to Nketiah at half-time, with the Arsenal loanee replacing Helder Costa and partnering Bamford in attack.

Bamford converted Nketiah’s parried shot for 1-1, but Leeds had no answer to Josh Onomah’s winning goal, with Bielsa clearly concerned by the lack of link play with no Pablo Hernandez.

“We lost the link between the defence and the attack,” Bielsa explained, as quoted by Leeds Live.

“When you have two centre forwards you are going to have good presence in the box, as we had it, but if you don’t build the play going from defence to attack with a link in the middle, that is Pablo and [Mateusz] Klich’s job, in this situation it was Bamford who had to do this.

“We lost from this point building better the situations, but we had more presence in their box.”

QUIZ: Leeds United in 2019 – How much do you remember about the year gone by?

1 of 20 Who scored Leeds' first goal of 2019? Jack Clarke Pontus Jansson Ezgjan Alioski Kemar Roofe

“If you have something you lose the other thing and if you have one thing you lose the other,” he added.

“When you have two centre forwards and they don’t receive the ball clearly, it’s an advantage, but also a difficulty.”

It was extended game time for Nketiah at Craven Cottage, but the 20-year-old’s wait for a first start under Bielsa goes on, with Bamford continuing his run of starting every game of the season so far.

Nketiah has made 14 appearances from the bench for Leeds, scoring three goals. The man he’s competing with for a starting berth in Bamford struck his 10th goals of the season at Fulham.

Hernandez’s injury at Fulham leaves him potentially facing a spell on the sidelines, and with Adam Forshaw, Tyler Roberts and Jamie Shackleton also missing recently, there might be a chance for Nketiah to make his first start when Leeds host Preston North End on Boxing Day.

The Verdict

It is hard to argue with Bielsa’s view here, as Bamford was forced to drop deeper, with the 26-year-old just not having the creativity of someone like Hernandez.

However, with Hernandez now facing a spell on the sidelines with his troublesome hamstrings, something might have to give with an axis including Nketiah and Bamford.

The pair’s involvement in Leeds’ goal on Saturday was a positive, and Bielsa might be forced to give it a go long-term.

Thoughts? Let us know!