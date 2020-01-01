Marcelo Bielsa confirms Leeds United man’s January exit

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that Arsenal have recalled on-loan striker Eddie Nketiah.

The 20-year-old arrived at Elland Road on transfer deadline day but has not had the first-team opportunities that either he or his parent club will likely have expected.

Nketiah has started just twice for the Whites in the first half of the 2019/20 campaign and rumours have been circling about a potential January recall.

Despite mostly being reduced to substitute appearances and Carabao Cup starts, the striker found the net five times for the Whites–providing some key goals and only being outscored by first-choice forward Patrick Bamford.

Following Leeds 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion, Bielsa confirmed that the Gunners loanee would be returning to Arsenal.

The Leeds boss revealed that the Premier League club and Nketiah had made the decision and heaped praise on the 20-year-old.

Speaking to Leeds Live in his post-match press conference, Bielsa said: “Arsenal tell us he’s not going to continue.

“He’s a great player, excellent professional, He had very good behaviour. A gentleman in every sense. We are grateful with him. Also to his family and his club.

“They developed Eddie with a very good education. For this reason, it’s a pity he leaves us because we were happy with him.”

According to The Athletic, the Whites have contingency plans in place, with Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster and Southampton’s Che Adams among their targets.

It is understood that there are a number of Championship sides pursuing Nketiah, with The Athletic’s Phil Hay suggesting Bristol City is a likely destination.

The Verdict

It has seemed likely this would happen for a little while now and it makes sense that they would get it sorted as soon as possible.

It is undoubtedly a blow for Leeds to lose the striker but they must now focus on bringing in a replacement.

It may frustrate some fans of the Yorkshire club but you can completely understand why Nketiah and Arsenal would take this decision.