Marcelo Bielsa comments on Leeds United player linked with loan exit to League One

Leeds United youngster Oliver Casey is unlikely to leave Elland Road on deadline day despite reported interest from two League One clubs, per the Yorkshire Post.

The 20-year-old Leeds native has been of interest to both Milton Keynes Dons and Oxford United as the transfer window draws to a close.

That interest may have been even further narrowed with Oxford’s signing of Blackburn defender Joe Grayson, so there’s not really a lot of options for Casey on the table.

Casey has been a regular in Leeds’ under-23 side this season, but has spent time on the first-team bench in the wake of recurring injuries to summer signings Robin Koch and Diego Llorente.

So whilst there is interest from lower down the pyramid, Casey may be needed at Elland Road still as a precaution, especially with Llorente’s nagging injury issues.

Marcelo Bielsa has commented on Casey’s current situation, and whilst he didn’t totally rule out a late move, the Argentinian isn’t convinced that there’s a club out there that are guaranteed to give him regular minutes.

“It is difficult to refer to potential outgoings,” Bielsa told the Yorkshire Post.

“To be able to be convinced of the answer to the question the club would need to know about the possibilities of Casey being away from Leeds. “If it is to a club that he can compete at a good level for the rest of the season, then to compare the similar options in the Under-23s, which he is fighting for, also with the return of Berardi, Llorente and Koch.” The Verdict All the evidence points towards Casey staying at Elland Road for the rest of the season, with a loan deal in the 2021/22 campaign looking a lot more likely. There are too many injury concerns right now for Bielsa to really consider letting him go, especially when there aren’t many interested clubs that can guarantee him game-time. Even still, it’s unlikely that Casey will see any first-team minutes for the Whites right now, but it means that he can continue to be a regular for the under-23’s, where Leeds have won nine out of 13 games.