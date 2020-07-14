Marcelo Bielsa addresses somewhat surprising Leeds United selection

Marcelo Bielsa has looked to explain the somewhat surprising selection of Mateusz Bogusz amongst the Leeds United substitutes during Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Swansea City.

Leeds do have high hopes for Bogusz and off the back of a number of appearances in pre-season, many felt he’d be the youngster breaking through into the first-team this season.

Minus a few appearances on the bench during the opening months of the Championship campaign – plus a League Cup debut against Stoke City – we’ve seen little of the 18-year-old, but that changed on Sunday.

Bielsa opted to include Bogusz amongst his extended substitutes bench on Sunday, with the Polish youngster an unused substitute as Pablo Hernandez’s late heroics secured a big three points.

Explaining the decision to include Bogusz on the bench, Bielsa highlighted his offensive qualities, alongside an improvement in training.

“He is growing in training, he is an offensive playmaker and I thought of him as an option for the match,” Bielsa said, as quoted in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“He is more offensive than [Jamie] Shackleton and [Robbie] Gotts and, for this reason, I considered him as an option in case we needed him.”

Bogusz will be hoping to be included in the squad this week when Leeds entertain Barnsley at Elland Road on Thursday.

Bielsa’s side are on the cusp of promotion now, with four points needed from three fixtures to see them into the Premier League.

The Verdict

Bogusz is clearly impressing Bielsa in training and, as Bielsa assesses his squad and what’s required for certain games, Bogusz gives him an attacking option.

Of course, Leeds have lost Jean-Kevin Augustin and their attack is hardly benefitting from depth. Maybe that’s swayed Bielsa to include him.

It’ll be interesting to see if he’s included again against Barnsley, or if Bielsa is a little more reserved with his substitute options. Things are tight in the Championship and the race is nearly run.

