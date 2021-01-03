Marcelo Bielsa addresses situation of Leeds United player linked with Championship move

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa remained tight-lipped on the situation concerning Tyler Roberts after the defeat to Tottenham yesterday, adding only that he is “unavailable at the moment” amid links away from the club.

Reports today revealed that Championship high-flyers Bournemouth are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old forward, who has seemed out of favour at Elland Road this term.

Roberts featured 23 times as Leeds were promoted as champions last season but has made just eight league appearances this term and hasn’t started a game since October.

The Welsh international has not featured for the Whites since mid-December and was not named in the squad for the game against Spurs yesterday.

Bielsa was pressed on his whereabouts after the match and, speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth, was tight-lipped in his response.

Tyler Roberts is 'unavailable at the moment' says Marcelo Bielsa. He asked for input on the question from the Leeds media team, before answering. — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) January 2, 2021

According to the Daily Mail, Bournemouth are eyeing Roberts as a potential replacement for Josh King and David Brooks – two players they feel they might lose in the January window.

The Leeds forward may be keen on a move away from Elland Road as he looks to cement his place in the Wales squad for the upcoming European Championships.

The Verdict

Bielsa’s not given much away concerning Roberts and his current situation but it was a slightly odd response from a manager that is often so open about things.

It wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see the 21-year-old leave the club given the quality of players that were brought in during the summer window.

Having been starved of opportunities after falling down the pecking order at the Yorkshire club, the forward may feel that it’s the right move as he eyes a place in Ryan Giggs’ squad for the tournament this summer.