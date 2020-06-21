Marcelo Bielsa addresses issue after Leeds United fall to Cardiff City defeat

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa insists the introduction of a water break and the stop-start nature of today’s game against Cardiff City wasn’t the reason for their defeat.

The Whites went to Wales needing a point to go back to the top of the Championship but more importantly they knew they could open up a ten-point gap on third-placed Fulham in the race for automatic promotion.

However, goals from Junior Hoilett and Robert Glatzel in either half, both from Leeds errors, gave the Bluebirds the win on a frustrating afternoon for Bielsa’s men.

The Yorkshire outfit largely controlled the game after the opening 15 minutes but they didn’t appear to be helped by the water breaks that came midway through each half, whilst Cardiff were also wasting time when possible, with six minutes added on in the second half.

Yet, speaking to Leeds Live, Bielsa refused to use that as an excuse, explaining that they still had done enough to win.

“We played few minutes in this match if you consider substitutions, interruptions with water and when the referee stopped for injured players. It is one match where we play few minutes.

“That is like that. We should know and accept some, usually you play 60, 65 minutes, but in some matches you play fewer minutes than this. Even though we had conditions to win the match. If we didn’t win the match, it was not for the interruptions and the few minutes we play. There are other reasons.”

The verdict

This is a fair assessment from Bielsa and you wouldn’t expect the Argentinian to come out and make excuses as it’s not what he does.

Plus, ultimately it was Leeds’ fault today. They were extremely sloppy in possession for both goals and not good enough in the final third when it mattered.

Those factors, combined with Cardiff’s excellent defending and ruthlessness are why Leeds lost and it’s something that needs to be addressed.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.