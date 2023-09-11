Norwich City had the weekend off due to the September international break.

Canaries supporters were stuck without a trip to Carrow Road, instead having to settle for time away from the club after a positive start to the season.

David Wagner’s side are fifth in the table after earning 10 points from the 15 available to them.

Three wins, one draw and one loss has given them a solid record to start the new campaign.

A key player behind this good run of early form has been Marcelino Nunez.

The Chilean has performed well off the bench in four of the opening five games and could be in line to become a bigger part of the team as the season goes on.

Here we look at how the 23-year-old fared during international duty with Chile last weekend…

Wagner revealed that Nunez has impressed him so far this season following his call-up to the Chile national side.

While he has only made appearances off the bench, the German has acknowledged how well he has performed.

"Nacho [Nunez] has done great in training, so he deserves to start games," said Wagner, via Pink Un.

"But obviously sometimes other players deserve it as well, and if they get the shirt he has to do everything when he comes on.

"From my point of view, it is not a question of a doubt that he can show it on Championship level, because we faced a Championship side [Bristol City in the Carabao Cup].

"He played very well, much fewer turnovers, he took care of the ball.

“He asked for the ball in tight spaces as well, and set up a goal.

"He runs his socks off.

“I think he ran over 13k [against Bristol City], which is unbelievable.

“It's good to see that the young energetic lads have shown their legs in this game, and Nacho was one of them."

Chile appearance

Chile played the first of two important international fixtures on Saturday in their South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

A 3-1 defeat to Uruguay has given the team a poor start, with the team losing their first of 18 fixtures in the CONMEBOL qualification process.

A 74th minute goal from Arturo Vidal pulled one back for the visitors, but it was not enough to bring the team back into the game after going 3-0 down.

Nunez started up front in a 4-4-2, partnered in attack with Diego Contreras, but he was unable to make a big impact on the game.

Marcelino Nunez injury latest

Nunez did not see out the full 90 minutes of the clash against Uruguay after being forced out of the game due to a serious injury concern.

The 23-year-old came off late in the game, being replaced by Rodrigo Echeverria.

The forward will not be available for the game against Colombia on Tuesday evening (Wednesday morning in Europe).

In fact, according to Chilean news outlet Encancha, the forward could miss several weeks due to an ankle issue.

This will come as a big blow to Norwich and Nunez, especially right off the back of Wagner’s recent praise of his performances.