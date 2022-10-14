Marcelino Nunez at Norwich City: How has it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Following Norwich City’s relegation to the Championship last season, Dean Smith was working throughout the summer to try and create a side that could achieve promotion back to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

One of the new additions this summer was Marcelino Nunez, who arrived for Chilean side Universidad Catolica.

There were bound to be concerns over the 22-year-old’s move to Carrow Road given his lack of experience in first team football and the fact this was his first move to England.

With that in mind, we take a look at how it’s gone for the midfielder so far.

How has it gone so far?

Despite being just 22-year-old and highly inexperienced in football at this level, Nunez has been a favourite of Smith’s having played every game since his arrival, making 12 appearances and starting every one of those games, playing at least 70 minutes every week.

In addition to that, the midfielder has been able to register a goal and an assist so far, which shows his ability to contribute to his side’s efforts.

The Canaries are having a good season so far and currently sit second in the league, level on points with Sheffield United at the top of the table. Therefore, this will likely only be giving the youngster confidence in his performances to carry on pushing forward.

Quiz: 14 questions about Norwich City’s season so far that will test your knowledge

1 of 14 WHO DID THE CLUB FACE IN THEIR OPENING LEAGUE MATCH OF THE SEASON? WIGAN CARDIFF

What issues does he face?

Whilst Nunez is a midfielder, as time goes on, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Smith want to see more goal contributions from him whether in the form of goals or assists and, therefore, this is something he may need to work on progressing forward.

It’s also worth remembering that this is the 22-year-old’s first season playing football outside of Chile so as the season goes on with plenty of fixtures coming in short spaces of time, he may find it harder to keep the intensity up all season of playing every game.

He needs to make sure he continues to work hard off the pitch and do all he can to help him with the adjustment to the Championship.

What’s next?

Chile are not going to the World Cup this winter, which gives Nunez a bit of a rest whilst the league is on a break. This time will serve as a good opportunity for the player to continue working hard on his game and fitness.

Norwich are hoping for promotion this season meaning the midfielder will be keen to add to his side’s efforts and push up to the top flight with them.

The 22-year-old is on a long-term contract with the club and has plenty of time to build up a name for himself at Carrow Road.