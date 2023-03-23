Marc Spiegel remains in talks with Thomas Sandgaard in looking to complete a takeover of Charlton Athletic.

It would appear that discussions have been ongoing since the first half of February when the consortium led by Charlie Methven were unable to purchase the club.

There have been some crumbs of comfort in terms of off-pitch dealings in the time since, with Dean Holden signing a three-year deal as manager when his initial contract only ran until the summer.

While Ashley Maynard-Brewer has been tied down to the summer of 2026, and one-year extension options have been triggered in the club's agreements with George Dobson, Corey Blackett-Taylor and Richard Chin.

It still seems like there is a long way to go in the process, that would ideally be signed, sealed and delivered by the end of the campaign, but these things are rarely straightforward at Charlton.

What do we know so far?

Peter Storrie has been employed as CEO on a consultancy basis and appears to be working with Sandgaard and Spiegel, while helping with the day-to-day running of the club.

Storrie spoke to club's Supporters' Trust earlier this week.

It is clear that Spiegel will not be looking to buy the assets, stadium and training ground from Roland Duchatelet, in the short term, with the rental agreement viewed as the best way forward by the USA-based businessman.

A priority that Storrie stated throughout his conversation with the Supporters' Trust was assembling a squad capable of finishing in League One's top six next term.

The Supporters' Trust believe that Storrie is more realistic on the finances and work required to achieve that than Sandgaard has been in the past.

Is it likely to happen?

In theory, it should not be difficult for Spiegel to buy Charlton without the assets being part of the deal.

Storrie has satisfied the EFL in his position as CEO, but Spiegel is yet to do the same as things stand.

There has not been too much revealed around the progress of the talks, but if Spiegel is a credible football club owner then Charlton without purchasing the real estate should not be an enormously complicated transaction, compared to if he was looking to buy The Valley and the training ground.

With Sandgaard looking to sell the club, it would be a surprise for him to be the person behind the funding of Holden and Maynard-Brewer's contracts, if Spiegel satisfies the EFL it feels more likely than not that he takes control in SE7.