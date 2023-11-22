Highlights Marc Roca confirms negotiations between Real Betis and Leeds United for a permanent transfer, as he feels comfortable and happy with the Spanish side.

Betis could not afford the high cost of making Roca's loan deal permanent, leading them to open negotiations with Leeds to change the terms of the deal.

Leeds United may consider reducing their asking price for Roca and restructuring the payments to maximize the fee received, especially if promotion to the Premier League is not reached.

Marc Roca has confirmed that Real Betis are set to open negotiations with Leeds United over a permanent transfer to the Spanish side.

Roca is currently on loan with Manuel Pellegrini’s team, where he has established himself as an important part of the squad.

The midfielder has formed a strong partnership with Guido Rodriguez, with the pair helping Betis in La Liga, as well as the Europa League.

Los Verdiblancos are currently seventh in the Spanish top flight, and top of their group in the Europa League.

Roca initially joined Leeds in the summer of 2022 in a deal with Bayern Munich worth a reported £10 million.

What is the latest Marc Roca news?

Speaking to PTV Sevilla, Roca has opened up on his future with Leeds, amid interest in a permanent move from Betis.

The 26-year-old has claimed he is comfortable with the Spanish side, and that it is now up to the clubs to come to some kind of agreement.

“It is true that we are in contact with the club,” said Roca, via Sport Witness.

“Let’s see how everything evolves.

“It is also my representative’s job to reach an agreement… Then Betis has to talk to Leeds.

“I am very comfortable here.

“I have fit in very well with the team, within the dressing room, I am happy in my day-to-day life, enjoying it on the pitch… We’ll see.

“We will see how the negotiations progress, but I am very comfortable here and very happy.

“It’s not easy to sign here and that’s it.

“There are many contracts, interests of each club, each one tries to get the most out of it… I’m waiting, watching from the outside.

“I don’t want to get involved either.

“My job is to train hard, try to contribute when it’s my turn to play and that’s what I dedicate myself to.

“With the trust I have with my agent, I let him do his job.”

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

It has been previously reported that Betis have an option to make Roca’s loan deal permanent as part of their agreement with Leeds.

However, it has since been claimed that La Liga side cannot afford the high cost, and so are opening negotiations with the Whites to try and change the terms of the deal.

The Yorkshire outfit are fighting for promotion to the Premier League under Daniel Farke, and their decision may yet depend on the success of the German’s efforts.

Leeds are third in the table, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Should Leeds United reduce their asking price for Marc Roca?

Roca is settled at Betis and seems happy with his situation there, but Leeds will still want to be compensated fairly in any permanent transfer.

Much will still depend on whether the club gains promotion back to the Premier League, especially as there are clauses in his contract that can determine his future.

Leeds could try and restructure the payments so that they don’t get as much up front for Roca but still maximise the fee they ultimately receive.

A sale looks the smarter option, as it seems unlikely Roca would want to return to the English club given how well things are going in Spain at the moment.