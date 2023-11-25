Highlights Marc Roca has expressed his happiness at Real Betis and the potential for a permanent switch to the La Liga outfit.

Leeds United fans were not pleased with players who left after relegation, with an overwhelming majority voting for Roca to be sold.

Roca's successful performances in La Liga and his regular playing time at Real Betis make a permanent move to the club a beneficial option for all parties.

Marc Roca was one of a number of players to depart Leeds United on loan following their relegation out of the Premier League.

Roca joined Real Betis for the season, following the likes of Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Luis, amongst others, to be leaving Elland Road.

A lot of Leeds fans weren’t best pleased with some of the individuals that didn’t stick around to play in the Championship, and so recent comments from Roca may be exactly what they want to hear.

What has Marc Roca said about his future?

Marc Roca featured in 32 of the 38 Premier League games for Leeds last season as they were eventually relegated under Sam Allardyce.

He was a regular in midfield, yet he was one of the several players to depart the club upon their relegation to the second tier on loan amid some difficult clauses to contain. Real Betis was his destination.

He has recently spoken out about where his future lies.

The Spaniard had this to say about the potential of a permanent switch to the La Liga outfit: "It is true that we are in contact with the club. We will see how the negotiations progress, but I am very happy here."

Leeds All Over conducted a poll as to what the fans want the club to do if they are to be promoted back to the top-flight.

An overwhelming majority of 92.4% of the 157 voters voted for Roca to be sold and that says it all really - the player prefers being a Betis man, and he wouldn’t exactly be welcomed back to Elland Road.

Marc Roca stats at Leeds United (All Competitions) Appearances Goals Assists 36 1 2

Mundo Deportivo are quoting a rough price of £10.5m for his services and this would decrease further if Leeds fail to get promoted.

Meanwhile, Estadio Deportivo have reported that Betis want to do further business with the Championship club, this time concerning full-back Junior Firpo.

Firpo appeared 19 times for Leeds last season but he had a mere 36 league minutes to his name in this campaign ahead of this weekend's round of fixtures, owing to injuries. Not to mention that Barcelona signed the Spaniard from Betis, so he is already a familiar face at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Should the Spaniard return to Leeds United?

As has been mentioned previously, Roca would hardly receive a heroes’ welcome if he were to return to Leeds United.

He played 35 games in back-to-back La Liga seasons for Espanyol and this was when he was at his best on the field, prior to an unsuccessful move to German giants Bayern Munich.

His home country is where Roca thrives clearly, as he has also been a valuable asset at the heart of this Real Betis midfield.

They are seventh in the standings at the time of writing, and he has regularly featured alongside Argentine Guido Rodriguez and former Real Madrid star, Isco, in the middle of the park.

Roca, who is 26, has played every minute of Europa League football thus far, as well as featuring in every league game, starting 12 of the 13.

Also in this Betis side managed by Premier League winner Manuel Pellegrini, are Ayoze Perez, who played for Leicester City and former Watford loanee Hector Bellerin.

A permanent move to the Seville region of Spain would be the best option for all parties and all the noises right now are ones that will please those at Leeds, particularly if they recoup something like £10m.