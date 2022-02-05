Marc Roberts takes stock after Birmingham City’s 2-1 defeat v Sheffield United

Birmingham City conceded two goals late on for the second game running to suffer a 2-1 defeat at home to Sheffield United on Friday evening.

Even though the Blues have a 13 point cushion on the relegation zone, the way their results have been trending under Lee Bowyer has been concerning, and taking the lead the way they did presented a great opportunity for Birmingham to get pushing back towards the top half of the second tier.

The 31-year-old provided an honest assessment of where it went wrong for the Blues when he spoke to the club’s media team.

He said: “We need to get better at the game management, we need to see it out better and we need to look at that. We keep giving teams a lift.

“We’ve just got to manage games better, that’s not down to individuals we just need to help each other better on the pitch.

“We can’t keep going into games and playing for 70, 80 minutes, it’s not good enough.”

Lyle Taylor scored his second in as many games for the Blues and Juninho Bacuna had a positive impact in central midfield.

Norwich City loanee Onel Hernandez impressed in patches also with Birmingham looking more dynamic in attacking areas since bringing in some reinforcements, mainly on short term deals, last month.

The Verdict

It is quite a strange position for Birmingham to be in, so clear of the relegation zone despite an extended poor run and with very little to play for and gain from good or bad performances.

The club have not finished above 17th in any of the last five seasons, so that can be a target for Bowyer and the players to aim for, although at their best they have been able to challenge some of the better sides in the division this term.

The main concern is next season, on and off the pitch the Blues are on a downward trajectory and was it not for their fast start they would be worryingly looking over their shoulders.

It will be interesting to see how they react when they travel to promotion chasing Bournemouth on Wednesday evening.